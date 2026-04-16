Honda to launch retro Super-ONE EV with 199-mile urban range
Honda's new Super-ONE is a compact electric car launching in Japan this May and hitting the UK as the Super-N by July 2026.
With its throwback 1980s-inspired look, this city EV delivers 63hp for daily drives and can go up to 320km of urban-driving range on a charge.
Kick it into "Boost" mode for extra power (up to 94hp), plus fun touches like simulated exhaust sounds and colorful interior lighting.
Super-ONE priced under £20,000 in UK.
Built to take on rivals like the Renault Twingo and Volkswagen ID.1, the Super-ONE sits on Honda's lightweight N-Series platform for nimble handling.
Inside, you get a digital triple-gauge cluster, simulated seven-speed gearbox, Bose sound system, and even a bold "Boost Violet Pearl" color option.
Priced under £20,000 in the UK it's an affordable pick for anyone who loves retro vibes but wants modern tech, perfect if you want something unique without breaking the bank.