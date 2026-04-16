Honda to launch retro Super-ONE EV with 199-mile urban range Auto Apr 16, 2026

Honda's new Super-ONE is a compact electric car launching in Japan this May and hitting the UK as the Super-N by July 2026.

With its throwback 1980s-inspired look, this city EV delivers 63hp for daily drives and can go up to 320km of urban-driving range on a charge.

Kick it into "Boost" mode for extra power (up to 94hp), plus fun touches like simulated exhaust sounds and colorful interior lighting.