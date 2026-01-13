Honda's new logo: A fresh look for the electric future

Where you'll see it 1st

This new emblem will show up on Honda's upcoming 0 Series electric cars starting from 2027—think sleek Saloon and SUV models shown off at CES 2025.

From 2027 onwards, hybrids will get the update too.

The whole move lines up with Honda's big goal: making EVs and fuel-cell cars all of their sales by 2040 (with milestones at 40% by 2030 and 80% by 2035).

Basically, this logo is Honda saying they're serious about an electric, smarter future.