Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift arrives January 2026

What's new under the hood?

The facelift brings upgraded engines and more hybrid options. The S450 and S500 now run on a punchy inline-six engine with extra torque, while the S580 packs a powerful V8.

All models get mild-hybrid tech for better efficiency. There's also an improved plug-in hybrid that can go over 100km on electric power alone, plus updated diesel versions that meet stricter emissions rules.

Rear-wheel steering and better suspension should make rides smoother than ever.