Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift arrives January 2026
Mercedes-Benz is giving its iconic S-Class a big refresh, set to debut on January 29, 2026.
Over half the car is getting updated, with about 2,700 new or revised parts.
The design tweaks include cool star-shaped details hidden in the headlights and taillights—definitely a nod to fans of the brand.
What's new under the hood?
The facelift brings upgraded engines and more hybrid options. The S450 and S500 now run on a punchy inline-six engine with extra torque, while the S580 packs a powerful V8.
All models get mild-hybrid tech for better efficiency. There's also an improved plug-in hybrid that can go over 100km on electric power alone, plus updated diesel versions that meet stricter emissions rules.
Rear-wheel steering and better suspension should make rides smoother than ever.