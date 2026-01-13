Next Article
Honda's new logo is here—starting with their 2024 electric cars
Honda has announced a fresh new logo for its car division, rolling out first on the all-electric 0 Series saloon in 2024.
The update is all about giving Honda a modern edge as they lean into electric and hybrid vehicles, with a sleeker look that matches their push for better design and driving experience.
What else is changing?
This isn't just about the badge—by 2027, you'll spot the new logo everywhere: dealerships, communication engagements, even motorsport events.
Honda's also gearing up for big moves in India, with updated City Sedan and Elevate SUV models coming in 2026, plus new imports like the 0 SUV and ZR-V.
And heads up: a locally made 0 a (alpha) SUV lands in 2027.