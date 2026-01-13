Zelio Logix electric cargo scooter launched at ₹56,551

The new Logix runs on a 72V 1.5kW BLDC motor with a 2.3 Kwh lead acid battery, giving you a range of 70km per charge. It can haul up to 150kg—pretty solid for deliveries—and has telescopic front suspension plus drum brakes front and rear for safer rides.

Why consider it?

You get modern touches like a digital dashboard, keyless entry, USB charging port, anti-theft alarm, and side stand alert.

There's also a two-year warranty covering the vehicle and main parts.

Compared to rivals like the Zelio X Men (₹69,499) or Yulu Wynn, the Logix balances affordability with features—making it an easy pick if you want something practical for work or daily runs.