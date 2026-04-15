Honda's WN7 and UNI-ONE claim top 2026 Red Dot honors

Honda motion tech and RTK mower

The UNI-ONE is all about smooth movement using ASIMO robot tech; just shift your weight to glide around.

Its soft, minimal look helps it fit in anywhere.

Meanwhile, the Honda Prelude brings back driving vibes with a system that mimics gear shifts and engine sounds for extra fun.

Not to be left out, Honda's Miimo 2200i robot mower ditches boundary wires thanks to smart RTK navigation, making lawn care way easier for busy lifestyles.