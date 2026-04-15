Honda's WN7 and UNI-ONE claim top 2026 Red Dot honors
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Honda just scored major points at the 2026 Red Dot Design Awards, taking home top honors for its WN7 and UNI-ONE models.
The WN7, previewed in the Philippine market, stands out with a frameless build and a battery tucked right into its chassis, showing off Honda's fresh take on motorcycle design.
Honda motion tech and RTK mower
The UNI-ONE is all about smooth movement using ASIMO robot tech; just shift your weight to glide around.
Its soft, minimal look helps it fit in anywhere.
Meanwhile, the Honda Prelude brings back driving vibes with a system that mimics gear shifts and engine sounds for extra fun.
Not to be left out, Honda's Miimo 2200i robot mower ditches boundary wires thanks to smart RTK navigation, making lawn care way easier for busy lifestyles.