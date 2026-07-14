Horse Powertrain reveals D20 methanol range extender for electric cars

The D20 meets tough emissions standards in Europe and China.

Its axial-flux motors are not only smaller (46 shorter) but also deliver 63% more power compared to older designs.

Weighing in at 170kg with up to 141hp, this engine is efficient too: it turns just 2.1 kWh of methanol into 1 kWh of electricity; the motor itself has an electrical efficiency of 96.4%.

CTO Fortune Zhao calls it "cutting-edge," setting new standards for green tech in hybrid engines.