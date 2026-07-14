Horse Powertrain reveals D20 methanol range extender for electric cars
Renault and Geely's joint venture, Horse Powertrain, just revealed the D20 Methanol range extender, a new engine that powers electric cars using methanol instead of traditional fuels.
With a 47% fuel-to-energy conversion rate, it can recharge a 40 kWh battery using only 5.2 gallons of gas, making EVs more flexible and eco-friendly.
D20 axial-flux motor 63% more power
The D20 meets tough emissions standards in Europe and China.
Its axial-flux motors are not only smaller (46 shorter) but also deliver 63% more power compared to older designs.
Weighing in at 170kg with up to 141hp, this engine is efficient too: it turns just 2.1 kWh of methanol into 1 kWh of electricity; the motor itself has an electrical efficiency of 96.4%.
CTO Fortune Zhao calls it "cutting-edge," setting new standards for green tech in hybrid engines.