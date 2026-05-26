Huawei's Maextro S800 leads China luxury sales in January 2026

The Maextro S800 isn't just about looks: it comes loaded with autonomous parking, gesture-activated doors, reclining rear seats with massage functions, dimmable windows, a starry ceiling inspired by Rolls-Royce , and a massive 40-speaker sound system around a 40-inch screen. Huawei's software powers all the smart features, and it is sold through its HIMA stores for that extra futuristic vibe.

Maextro S800 SUV and MPV planned

Huawei plans to drop SUV and MPV versions of the Maextro S800 later in 2026. There's also talk of an ultra-premium model priced close to $300,000.

While US sanctions keep these cars out of the United States for now, their success in China shows just how much Huawei is shaking up the luxury car game.