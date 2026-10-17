Hyundai advances India compact electric SUV launch to January 2027

Codenamed HE1i, this SUV is built just for India on Hyundai's E-GMP (K) platform, the same one used in its global Inster EV.

It will roll out from the Sriperumbudur plant in Tamil Nadu and come in standard and long-range versions.

Expect Level 2 ADAS for smarter safety, a high-tech infotainment system, and batteries that will eventually be sourced locally.

It will go head-to-head with popular rivals like Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV 3XO EV.