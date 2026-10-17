Hyundai advances India compact electric SUV launch to January 2027
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Hyundai is bringing a brand-new compact electric SUV to India, now set for launch by January 2027, sooner than its earlier March timeline.
Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO Tarun Garg even hinted it could arrive as early as late 2026.
HE1i India e-GMP SUV at Sriperumbudur
Codenamed HE1i, this SUV is built just for India on Hyundai's E-GMP (K) platform, the same one used in its global Inster EV.
It will roll out from the Sriperumbudur plant in Tamil Nadu and come in standard and long-range versions.
Expect Level 2 ADAS for smarter safety, a high-tech infotainment system, and batteries that will eventually be sourced locally.
It will go head-to-head with popular rivals like Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV 3XO EV.