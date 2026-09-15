Hyundai Bayon may arrive in India with factory CNG option
Auto
Hyundai is bringing its new Bayon SUV to India soon, aiming to slot it right between the Venue and Creta.
The big highlight? It could be Hyundai's first over-4-meter SUV here with a factory-fitted CNG option, pretty cool for anyone looking for more eco-friendly choices.
Expected 1.5L petrol priced ₹10-15L
The Bayon is expected to come with a modern dashboard, digital displays, 360-degree camera, and advanced driver-assistance systems.
Likely priced between ₹10-15 lakh, it is expected to be offered with a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine and could change that equation by combining practicality with CNG's lower running costs.