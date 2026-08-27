Hyundai confirms new Creta and i10 for India by 2030
Auto
Hyundai just confirmed it's rolling out all-new versions of the Creta SUV and i10 hatchback for India before 2030.
The updated i10 is set to arrive in late 2027, with the third-generation Creta expected sometime in 2027.
This move is part of Hyundai's plan to stay ahead in India's fast-changing car market.
Creta gets hybrid, i10 redesigned
The upcoming Creta will get a bigger, boxier look, a revamped interior featuring Hyundai's Pleos Connect infotainment system, and more engine options, including a gasoline hybrid.
As for the next-generation i10, it'll sport a full redesign inside and out but stick with its current gasoline and CNG engines paired with manual or AMT gearboxes.
The next-generation i10 is expected by late 2027, keeping things fresh for fans of small cars.