Hyundai India June sales fall nearly 10% after supplier fire
Auto
Hyundai India's car sales took a hit in June 2026, dropping nearly 10% compared to last year.
The main reason? A fire at one of their parts suppliers disrupted production, bringing domestic sales down from almost 48,000 in May to about 39,600 units in June.
Hyundai India lost 13,900, exported 11,700
The fire caused a loss of roughly 13,900 cars for the month.
To bounce back, Hyundai quickly sourced parts from other places and had all its plants running normally again by June 22.
Despite the setback, they still managed to export 11,700 cars and are aiming to make up for lost production in the next quarter.