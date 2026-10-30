Hyundai India posts record 219,000 Q2 FY2027 sales, profits fall
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Hyundai India just posted its best-ever quarterly sales, moving 219,000 cars in Q2 FY2027, a 15% jump from last year and up 23% from the previous quarter.
The boost came from strong demand across both cities and rural areas, more exports, and a growing love for CNG models.
Hyundai India revenues top ₹200 billion
Home sales rose 19%, with rural buyers making up over a quarter of that.
CNG vehicles now account for nearly one in five Hyundais sold. Exports also took off, jumping 38% compared to last quarter.
Even with revenues crossing ₹200 billion (up 18.5% YoY), profits slipped due to rising costs.
Looking ahead, Hyundai is betting on new launches like the Bayon SUV and a compact EV in early 2027, and plans to tighten costs to keep growth going.