Hyundai India targets 1 million Bluelink connected cars by 2027
Hyundai India is going all-in on connected cars, aiming to hit 1 million sales by 2027.
Since rolling out its Bluelink tech in 2019, they've already sold over 800,000 vehicles packed with features like remote monitoring, digital keys, and even payment options from your car.
Hyundai India projects 20% connected cars
Bluelink now offers over 70 features, including support for voice commands in five languages, and has assisted more than 500,000 motorists through SOS and roadside assistance services.
Hyundai expects connected vehicle penetration across its portfolio to rise five-fold from 4% in 2019 to 20% in 2026 and is targeting more than two million cumulative connected car sales by 2030.
Plus, OTA map updates with the i20 in 2020, next-generation Audio Video Navigation Telematics technology in 2022, and the Connected Car Navigation Cockpit, or ccNC, in 2025 were introduced on the way to keep things fresh.