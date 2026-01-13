Hyundai Ioniq 3: Hyundai's new electric hatchback is here

Specs at a glance:

The Ioniq 3 is compact but roomy, with a choice of two battery packs—one for up to 420km range and another stretching to 587km.

You get a zippy front motor with 201hp that does 0-100km/h in under eight seconds.

Inside, there's a big 15-inch screen, pixel-style LED lights, SmartSense ADAS tech, and seven airbags for peace of mind.