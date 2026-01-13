Hyundai Ioniq 3: Hyundai's new electric hatchback is here
Hyundai just announced the Ioniq 3, its latest electric hatchback, at the Brussels Motor Show.
Production starts in Turkey in early 2026, and it's expected to launch at around €30,000 (estimated at about ₹27 lakh).
Specs at a glance:
The Ioniq 3 is compact but roomy, with a choice of two battery packs—one for up to 420km range and another stretching to 587km.
You get a zippy front motor with 201hp that does 0-100km/h in under eight seconds.
Inside, there's a big 15-inch screen, pixel-style LED lights, SmartSense ADAS tech, and seven airbags for peace of mind.
How does it stack up?
The Ioniq 3 will go head-to-head with rivals like the Kia EV3 (up to 600km WLTP range) and VW ID.3.
While the competition is tough on range and speed, Hyundai's blend of features and price could make it an appealing pick if you're looking for your first EV.