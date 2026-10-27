Hyundai launches Bayon SUV alongside Creta targeting 2.5L from 2027
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Hyundai's new Bayon SUV is here to shake up the lineup alongside the Creta.
With a target of combined annual sales of 2.5 lakh units from its bestselling model and the newly-launched Bayon from 2027, Hyundai is hoping the Bayon's mix of tech and engine choices will attract a wider crowd.
Bayon petrol 1st, CNG January 2027
The Bayon comes with petrol options first; CNG versions arrive in January 2027 if you want more choices down the line.