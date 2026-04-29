Hyundai launches Ioniq 5 facelift in India with 690km range
Hyundai just dropped the 2026 Ioniq 5 facelift in India, starting at ₹55.70 lakh.
The big news? It packs a larger 84 kWh battery with an impressive ARAI-certified range of 690km, and brings fresh design tweaks, smarter tech, and more safety features than before.
Ioniq 5 exterior interior tech upgrades
The updated Ioniq 5 keeps its signature pixel-inspired look but now sports revamped bumpers, alloy wheels, and a sleeker rear spoiler.
Inside, you get a stylish new steering wheel with glowing accents and a redesigned center fascia.
Tech upgrades include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, in-car payment for EV charging, Hyundai's Connected Car Navigation Cockpit, plus over-the-air updates to keep things current.
Safety gets a boost too with features like Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (Rear) and Side Parking Distance Warning, making city driving less stressful.