Hyundai launches Ioniq 5 facelift in India with 690km range

Ioniq 5 exterior interior tech upgrades

The updated Ioniq 5 keeps its signature pixel-inspired look but now sports revamped bumpers, alloy wheels, and a sleeker rear spoiler.

Inside, you get a stylish new steering wheel with glowing accents and a redesigned center fascia.

Tech upgrades include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, in-car payment for EV charging, Hyundai's Connected Car Navigation Cockpit, plus over-the-air updates to keep things current.

Safety gets a boost too with features like Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (Rear) and Side Parking Distance Warning, making city driving less stressful.