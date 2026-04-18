Hyundai launches IONIQ brand in China with VENUS and EARTH
Auto
Hyundai just launched its IONIQ electric vehicle brand in China, showing off two new concept cars: VENUS, a stylish golden electric sedan with a high-tech interactive cabin, and EARTH, a roomy family SUV featuring comfy "air-hug" seats.
This move is all about making EVs that fit what Chinese drivers want.
Hyundai doubles down on personalized EVs
Hyundai's planning to pack these models with cool tech (think autonomous driving and extended-range electric vehicles) while keeping designs tuned to local tastes.
Expect more details at Auto China 2026 as Hyundai doubles down on its push for smarter, more personalized EVs in the region.