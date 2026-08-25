Hyundai Motor India joins Jio-bp to add over 7,000 chargers

Hyundai Motor India is joining forces with Jio-bp to seriously boost India's EV charging scene.

With this move, more than 7,000 Jio-bp pulse charging points across more than 300 cities will be added to Hyundai's network, letting users find more than 37,000 charging points through the myHyundai app.

The goal? Make charging way more accessible and help more people feel confident about switching to electric cars.