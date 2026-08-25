Hyundai Motor India joins Jio-bp to add over 7,000 chargers
Hyundai Motor India is joining forces with Jio-bp to seriously boost India's EV charging scene.
With this move, more than 7,000 Jio-bp pulse charging points across more than 300 cities will be added to Hyundai's network, letting users find more than 37,000 charging points through the myHyundai app.
The goal? Make charging way more accessible and help more people feel confident about switching to electric cars.
Hyundai plans 600 DC stations 2030
Charging anxiety is real for a lot of EV owners, but this partnership hopes to change that by expanding fast-charging options, some with up to 480 kW of power and a solid 96% uptime.
Hyundai also plans to increase its own DC fast-charging stations to 600 stations by 2030.
Both companies say this collaboration is a big step toward making clean mobility easier and building a stronger EV ecosystem in India.