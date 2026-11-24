Hyundai raises select model prices up to ₹8,000 from December
Heads up if you're eyeing a new Hyundai: starting December 1, 2026, some models will cost up to ₹8,000 more.
Hyundai says rising input costs are behind this move, and it has already bumped prices three times earlier this year.
Maruti Suzuki and peers raise prices
It's not just Hyundai feeling the pinch. Maruti Suzuki, Audi India, Tata Motors, and Mahindra & Mahindra have all raised prices recently too.
The main reasons? Higher costs for materials like steel and aluminum, plus pricier shipping.