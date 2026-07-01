Hyundai sells 51,335 cars in June despite supplier fire setbacks
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Hyundai sold 51,335 cars in June 2026, even after a supplier fire temporarily slowed production and led to a loss of about 13,900 units.
Despite the hiccup, Hyundai said it is on track to recover those numbers in the next quarter.
Hyundai resumes production by June 22
To keep things moving, Hyundai quickly found new suppliers and got all factories running again by June 22.
MD and CEO Tarun Garg said sales stayed strong despite the setback, and he is confident lost ground will be made up soon.
Plus, Hyundai teased an updated Creta with more space and future hybrid options, something for fans to look forward to.