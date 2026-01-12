Hyundai Staria Electric MPV debuts with fast charging and 400km range

Features and variants to know

Powered by an 84 kWh battery and a 160 kW motor, the Staria Electric offers about 400km of range.

It also supports towing up to 2,000kg, has vehicle-to-load (V2L) tech for powering devices, and comes loaded with dual 12.3-inch displays plus over-the-air updates.

You'll get to choose between a seven-seat Luxury model or a longer nine-seat Wagon—pricing details are still under wraps for now.