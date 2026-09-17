Hyundai to deploy self driving systems with NVIDIA by 2029
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Hyundai just announced it's rolling out its own self-driving tech by 2029, aiming to go head-to-head with Tesla's Full Self-Driving.
First up, a Level 2+ driver assistance system will hit the scene in 2028, followed by a more advanced Level 3 system built with NVIDIA: think hands-free driving in certain situations.
Hyundai seeks Kia Genesis driving data
To make their tech even better, Hyundai wants to collect driving data from its global fleet, including Kia and Genesis vehicles worldwide, by 2033.
This massive data push should help them fine-tune their autonomous features and keep pace with rivals.
The upcoming systems will use NVIDIA's Hyperion 10 platform packed with cameras, sensors, radar, and maybe even lidar for safer and smarter rides.