Hyundai to launch Neira electric MPV on November 20, 2026
Hyundai is rolling out its new electric MPV, the Neira, with an official launch on November 20, 2026.
Designed to take on the Kia Carens Clavis EV, the Neira sticks close to its concept look and shares many of the same specs and powertrain details.
Hyundai Neira offers 2 battery options
While Hyundai is keeping the interior under wraps for now, expect features like a 360-degree camera and Level 2 ADAS.
You'll get two battery options: a 42 kWh pack for up to 404km or a bigger 51.4 kWh pack that can go up to 490km on a single charge.
The Neira is expected in India by 2027 and may also come with an ICE powertrain to compete with models like the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Rumion.