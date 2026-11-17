While Hyundai is keeping the interior under wraps for now, expect features like a 360-degree camera and Level 2 ADAS.

You'll get two battery options: a 42 kWh pack for up to 404km or a bigger 51.4 kWh pack that can go up to 490km on a single charge.

The Neira is expected in India by 2027 and may also come with an ICE powertrain to compete with models like the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Rumion.