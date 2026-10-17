Hyundai unveils Bayon, Tucson, Staria Cargo at Paris Motor Show
Auto
Hyundai just dropped three new rides at the 2026 Paris Motor Show: the BAYON compact SUV, the new TUCSON SUV, and the all-electric STARIA Cargo van.
The BAYON and TUCSON focus on comfort and smart tech, with dual 12.3-inch displays in the BAYON and upgraded infotainment in the TUCSON.
BAYON comfort TUCSON hybrid STARIA electric
The BAYON keeps things comfy with a roomy cabin and advanced driver assists like Highway Driving Assist 2.
The new TUCSON offers hybrid options with up to 81km of electric range, plus a spacious interior and solid towing power.
For those who need utility, the STARIA Cargo van is built for work with a 450km electric range, fast charging, and handy features like powering external devices.