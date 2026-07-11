Hyundai unveils Ioniq 3 at Goodwood, up to 500km range
Hyundai just showed off the all-new Ioniq 3 electric hatchback at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Aimed at European drivers, this five-seater stands out with its "Aero Hatch" silhouette, roomy 441-liter trunk, and up to 500-kilometer range depending on which battery you pick.
Fast charging gets you from 10% to 80% in about half an hour, pretty handy for road trips.
Ioniq 3 UK launch priced £25,000
Set to launch in the UK later this year for £25,000 (around ₹32 lakh), the Ioniq 3 has already sparked a lot of buzz.
It packs Hyundai's Pleos Connect infotainment system (running Android Automotive OS) and comes standard with SmartSense driver assistance tech.
As Hyundai UK President Ashley Andrew put it, "we're already seeing record levels of interest."
If you're into performance models, Hyundai also brought out its Ioniq N lineup for some action at Goodwood.