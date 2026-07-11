Hyundai unveils Ioniq 3 at Goodwood, up to 500km range

Ioniq 3 UK launch priced £25,000

Set to launch in the UK later this year for £25,000 (around ₹32 lakh), the Ioniq 3 has already sparked a lot of buzz.

It packs Hyundai's Pleos Connect infotainment system (running Android Automotive OS) and comes standard with SmartSense driver assistance tech.

As Hyundai UK President Ashley Andrew put it, "we're already seeing record levels of interest."

If you're into performance models, Hyundai also brought out its Ioniq N lineup for some action at Goodwood.