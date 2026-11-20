Hyundai unveils roomier Elantra with hybrid arriving globally early 2027
Hyundai just pulled the wraps off its new Elantra at the Los Angeles Auto Show, and there's a lot to like.
The big news? There's now a hybrid option alongside the gasoline model, both arriving globally, including North America, by early 2027.
The car is roomier inside too, thanks to its larger size.
Large 12.9-inch touchscreen runs Android Automotive
The Elantra shows off Hyundai's bold Art of Steel look with sharp H-Edge lighting and a sleek new grille.
Inside, you get a huge 12.9-inch touchscreen running Android Automotive OS, so third-party apps are easy to use, and dual wireless charging pads for your devices.
Safety isn't left out either: SmartSense packs in forward collision avoidance and driver-attention warnings, making drives safer and more relaxed.
Plus, with Bang & Olufsen audio and fast USB-C ports, it's built for both fun and convenience on the go.