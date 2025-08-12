Hyundai Venue's all-new version arrives in India on October 24
Hyundai is dropping the all-new Venue in India on October 24, 2025.
This next-gen compact SUV gets a bold makeover inspired by the Creta—think stacked pill-shaped grille, sharp LED lights, and a more striking road presence.
After its last update in 2022, this redesign is meant to keep the Venue fresh and competitive.
What else is new?
Inside, you get dual 10.2-inch screens for both infotainment and driving info—with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support built-in.
There's also a 360-degree camera, ventilated seats (hello summer), Level-2 ADAS safety features, rain-sensing wipers, and expected features like a panoramic sunroof and dual-zone climate control.
Engine choices stay the same: pick from petrol or diesel with manual or automatic options.
How much will it cost?
Expect the new Venue to cost a bit more than today's base price of ₹7.94 lakh (ex-showroom).
It'll go head-to-head with favorites like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and Kia Sonet.
If you're after something sportier, an N Line version with sportier elements lands soon after as part of the 2026 lineup.