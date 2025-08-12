Hyundai Venue's all-new version arrives in India on October 24 Auto Aug 12, 2025

Hyundai is dropping the all-new Venue in India on October 24, 2025.

This next-gen compact SUV gets a bold makeover inspired by the Creta—think stacked pill-shaped grille, sharp LED lights, and a more striking road presence.

After its last update in 2022, this redesign is meant to keep the Venue fresh and competitive.