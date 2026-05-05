Hyundai's 2027 Creta gets bigger touchscreen and Gleo AI assistant
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The 2027 Hyundai Creta is getting a major interior refresh, with a bigger floating touchscreen and Hyundai's likely Pleos Connect system showing key readouts like speed, rpm, and fuel level.
There is also Gleo, an AI assistant that lets you control features with your voice, plus the driver display is slimmer and now handles navigation and media.
Creta set to get hybrid option
The new Creta is expected to use the K3 platform for better safety, might offer larger 19-inch alloy wheels on higher trims, and will keep its usual gasoline, turbo-gasoline, and diesel engine choices.
For the first time, there will be a hybrid option, set to rival cars like the Maruti Grand Vitara, which should make things interesting.