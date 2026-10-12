Hyundai's 2027 Tucson adopts chunkier angular styling and standout LEDs
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Hyundai's 2027 Tucson is a big change from before.
The new look is all about sharp angles, a chunkier build, and standout LED lighting, definitely designed to turn heads.
Expect to see it in US showrooms early next year.
Tucson 185-inch gains Pleos Connect
The 2027 Tucson stretches out at 185-inch long with more space inside and a focus on comfort.
Inside, you'll find padded surfaces plus Hyundai's new Pleos Connect infotainment (built on Android Automotive) and Gleo AI voice controls, making things feel both premium and easy to use.
Hyundai offers hybrid options 233hp 288hp
Depending on the region, you can pick between a hybrid engine with 233hp or go for the plug-in hybrid at 288hp.
Hyundai's clearly aiming to give drivers more choices while keeping up with the trend of bigger, more powerful SUVs.