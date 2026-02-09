Hyundai's Ioniq 3 electric SUV to break cover in April
Hyundai is gearing up to reveal the Ioniq 3, its latest electric SUV, in April 2026.
Aimed at boosting Hyundai's presence in Europe, the Ioniq 3 will slot just below the Ioniq 5 and play a big role in the brand's plans through 2027.
Ioniq 3 will offer around 628km of range per charge
Built on Hyundai's E-GMP platform, the Ioniq 3 is expected to offer around 628km of range per charge.
Production kicks off in Turkey later that year, and design inspiration is rumored to come from Genesis models.
The official debut at Milan Design Week highlights Hyundai's push for a stronger EV lineup in Europe—plus, camouflaged prototypes have already been spotted out testing.