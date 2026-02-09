Hyundai's Ioniq 3 electric SUV to break cover in April

Ioniq 3 will offer around 628km of range per charge

Built on Hyundai's E-GMP platform, the Ioniq 3 is expected to offer around 628km of range per charge.

Production kicks off in Turkey later that year, and design inspiration is rumored to come from Genesis models.

The official debut at Milan Design Week highlights Hyundai's push for a stronger EV lineup in Europe—plus, camouflaged prototypes have already been spotted out testing.