Hyundai's July sales dip by 7%: What about new cars
Hyundai sold 60,073 cars in July 2025—a 7% drop from the previous year.
Domestic sales took a bigger hit, down over 10% to just under 44,000 units, though exports inched up slightly.
Even with these numbers dipping, Hyundai is staying positive about bouncing back soon.
COO says brand is 'fully geared up'
Compared to rivals like Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors, Hyundai's domestic sales were noticeably lower last month.
Still, COO Tarun Garg says the brand is "fully geared up with robust supply and exciting product offerings" as the festive season approaches—so they're hoping for a comeback when car shopping picks up.