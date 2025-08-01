Hyundai's July sales dip by 7%: What about new cars Auto Aug 01, 2025

Hyundai sold 60,073 cars in July 2025—a 7% drop from the previous year.

Domestic sales took a bigger hit, down over 10% to just under 44,000 units, though exports inched up slightly.

Even with these numbers dipping, Hyundai is staying positive about bouncing back soon.