India 2-wheeler registrations fall 8.3% while EVs jump 62.4%

Registrations for two-wheelers in India dropped by 8.3% in August 2026, hitting 1,677,000 units, down from July's numbers.

This slowdown is mostly due to buyers waiting for pre-festival purchase deferrals and monsoon disruptions.

But, looking at the bigger picture, year-over-year sales actually grew by 17%, with electric two-wheelers jumping a massive 62.4%.

So while August was quiet, the shift toward EVs is picking up speed.