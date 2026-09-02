India 2-wheeler registrations fall 8.3% while EVs jump 62.4%
Registrations for two-wheelers in India dropped by 8.3% in August 2026, hitting 1,677,000 units, down from July's numbers.
This slowdown is mostly due to buyers waiting for pre-festival purchase deferrals and monsoon disruptions.
But, looking at the bigger picture, year-over-year sales actually grew by 17%, with electric two-wheelers jumping a massive 62.4%.
So while August was quiet, the shift toward EVs is picking up speed.
Manufacturers drop month-on-month but gain year-over-year
Major players like Hero MotoCorp, Honda, Bajaj Auto, TVS, Royal Enfield, and Suzuki all saw fewer registrations compared to July; Bajaj had the steepest drop at 15.5%.
Still, every manufacturer posted year-over-year growth; TVS led with a strong 23.3% increase, and Suzuki saw a modest bump of 7.2%.
The standout story? Electric bikes are getting more popular.