India 2 wheeler sales jump 13.4% to 21.4 million in FY2026
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India's two-wheeler market just had a record-breaking year: sales jumped 13.4% to 21.4 million units in FY2026, finally topping pre-pandemic numbers.
Affordable prices and strong rural demand played a big part, with Hero MotoCorp leading the pack at over six million units sold, followed by Honda,
while TVS Motor was the biggest share gainer among the top five manufacturers and the EV market leader in registrations.
EV registrations in India hit 1.4 million
Electric two-wheelers are making serious moves too, with registrations up 22% to 1.4 million, now about 6.5% of all sales.
While brands like TVS Motor are gaining ground in the EV space, Ola Electric has seen its market share slip, hinting at changing tastes as more people look for greener options.