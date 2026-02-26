India achieves 20% ethanol blending in petrol ahead of schedule
Auto
India just reached its goal of blending 20% ethanol into petrol, ahead of its target.
The nationwide rollout is under way, and the fuel uses homegrown sugarcane, maize, and surplus rice.
Challenges and concerns
This move could save India billions of rupees in foreign exchange and increase payments to farmers. It's also meant to cut down on vehicle pollution.
But there are some bumps: older cars might lose mileage or face engine issues with E20 fuel, plus some petrol pumps will require upgrades.
Not every state has enough crops to keep up with demand either—so rolling this out everywhere won't be easy.