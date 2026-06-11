India cuts duty on 22/25/27/30% ethanol gasoline, citing oil imports
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India just dropped the central excise duty on gasoline blends with 22%, 25%, 27%, and 30% ethanol.
Announced on Wednesday, this move is all about cutting oil imports and encouraging cleaner, greener fuel options.
India pushing higher ethanol blends
India already reached its goal of blending 20% ethanol in gasoline, and now it's pushing for even higher blends.
The plan aims to boost energy security, lower carbon emissions, and ramp up domestic biofuel demand, especially as global oil supplies get shaky.