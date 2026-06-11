India drops excise duty on E22 to E30 gasoline blends

India targets 20% ethanol blend 2025-26

This fits right into India's big push for biofuels, aiming for 20% ethanol in gasoline by 2025-26 (way ahead of the old 2030 goal).

Ethanol blending has already jumped from 10% in mid-2022 to nearly 18% by early 2025.

Plus, India recently rolled out E85 fuel for flex-fuel vehicles, which is sold at about ₹20 per liter below the price of E20 fuel and could be a win for both the environment and local sugarcane farmers.