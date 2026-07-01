India EV registrations rise 89.3% to 82,737 in Q1 FY27
Electric cars are having a major moment in India: registrations shot up by 89.3% in the first quarter of FY27, hitting 82,737 units (up from 43,710 last year).
This big leap shows that more people are choosing EVs over traditional cars.
Tata Motors led EV growth
Tata Motors led the pack with over 32,000 new EVs on the road (more than double last year), while Mahindra nearly doubled its numbers too.
MG Motor stayed strong, and newcomers like Maruti Suzuki and VinFast joined in with thousands of fresh registrations.
Indian buyers embrace EVs across segments
EV demand isn't just for early adopters anymore: cars under ₹12 lakh are selling fast every month, but pricier compact SUVs and premium models are also finding buyers.
Despite some supply hiccups, analysts say this is a real shift: Indian drivers are truly warming up to electric.