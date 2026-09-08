India EV sales jump 53% in August 2026, FADA reports

Electric two-wheelers stole the show with 1,83,204 units sold, a whopping 67% leap from last year. TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto led the pack here, with Bajaj more than tripling its numbers.

In cars, Tata Motors took the top spot with sales up by 63%, while Mahindra & Mahindra came in second.

Even three-wheelers and commercial EVs saw big boosts, making it clear that electric is catching on fast across the board.