India EV sales surge 94.56% to 36,108 in September 2026
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India's electric car scene is picking up serious speed. EV sales almost doubled in September 2026, hitting 36,108 units (up 94.56% year-on-year).
Even compared to August, more people made the switch, with a solid 17.63% month-on-month jump.
Looks like the EV wave is officially here.
Tata leads India EV sales
Tata Motors led the pack with 14,791 EVs sold (up 100.72% year-on-year).
Mahindra and JSW MG Motor India followed, while VinFast made a splash by going from just six cars last year to 2,964 now.
Tesla also saw its India sales soar 321.74%.
Overall, EVs grabbed an 8.5% share of all passenger vehicle retail sales in September (up from just 5.7%), showing that more Indians are getting behind the wheel of electric rides.