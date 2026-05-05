India gets 1st MLFF toll system at Choryasi plaza, Gujarat
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No more stopping at toll booths. India just got its first multi-lane free-flow (MLFF) toll system at the Choryasi toll plaza on NH 48 in Gujarat.
More than 41,500 vehicles cruised through on launch day, making road trips between Surat and Bharuch a lot smoother.
FASTag and plate cameras automate payments
The new system uses license-plate cameras and FASTag for instant, automatic payments: no lines or barriers.
Just make sure your FASTag has enough balance, or you might get a notice or face restrictions on vehicle services.
This upgrade means less traffic, faster travel, and it even helps cut down emissions.