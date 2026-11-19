India hits 20% ethanol blending target for 2025-26, AIDA says
India just hit its 20% ethanol blending goal for 2025-26, with an average of nearly 20% ethanol mixed into fuel this year.
AIDA President Vijendra Singh said, "India's ethanol blending journey is an important example of how energy security, agricultural development and industrial growth can move forward together."
India blended 1,134.36 cr liters
This year, 1,134.36 crore liters of ethanol were blended, well above the target.
Most of it came from grains like maize (which made up almost half), while sugarcane juice and molasses played key roles too.
AIDA credits teamwork between farmers, producers, and the government, but says steady policies are needed to keep this momentum going.