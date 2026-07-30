India may tighten cybersecurity rules for e-scooters and rickshaws
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India may tighten cybersecurity rules for electric scooters and rickshaws, after some e-rickshaws were remotely disabled using Bluetooth apps.
Starting October 2026, new standards (AIS 189 and AIS 190) will roll out in phases, first covering passenger and commercial vehicles.
Manufacturers warn of higher e-rickshaw costs
With millions of electric two- and three-wheelers on the roads, and India leading global sales of electric three-wheelers and ranking second in two-wheelers, these vehicles are now a bigger target for cyberattacks.
The government may extend the rules to include electric two- and three-wheelers. But manufacturers say extra compliance costs could make e-rickshaws pricier, which might slow their adoption in cities where affordability matters most.