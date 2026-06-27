India opens 30-day consultation on connected and self-driving vehicle cybersecurity
India's government is rolling out new rules to keep connected and self-driving vehicles safer from digital threats.
The proposed updates would require automakers to follow strict cybersecurity and software update standards, similar to what's already in place in the European Union, Japan, and South Korea.
The public has 30 days to share feedback before anything becomes official.
AIS-189 cybersecurity and AIS-190 software updates
If these rules pass, all passenger cars, trucks, tractors, and advanced automated vehicles will need certified cybersecurity systems (AIS-189) and regular software updates (AIS-190), while agricultural vehicles and construction vehicles will need only the software update requirements.
The rollout starts with high-tech vehicles in October 2026 and will cover all smart vehicles by October 2029.
It's a big step toward making sure your next car is as safe online as it is on the road.