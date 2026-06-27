India opens 30-day consultation on connected and self-driving vehicle cybersecurity

AIS-189 cybersecurity and AIS-190 software updates

If these rules pass, all passenger cars, trucks, tractors, and advanced automated vehicles will need certified cybersecurity systems (AIS-189) and regular software updates (AIS-190), while agricultural vehicles and construction vehicles will need only the software update requirements.

The rollout starts with high-tech vehicles in October 2026 and will cover all smart vehicles by October 2029.

It's a big step toward making sure your next car is as safe online as it is on the road.