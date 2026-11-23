India posts biggest-ever festive vehicle sales as EVs break records
India just had its biggest-ever festive season for vehicle sales, moving 5,525,490 units, a 2.21% jump from last year, according to FADA.
The real highlight? Electric vehicles, or EVs, broke records too.
EV festive sales cross 5L milestone
EV sales reached 5,09,667 units for the first time, crossing 5 lakh and making up about 9.2% of all festive vehicle purchases (up from 6.2% last year).
Electric two-wheelers and electric passenger vehicles saw especially strong growth, over 61% and nearly 73%, respectively, showing that more people are choosing electric when they hit the road.