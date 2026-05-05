India posts record April retail car sales over 4L units
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India just set a record for April retail car sales: over 4 lakh cars sold in April 2026, up 12.2% from last year.
Thanks to easier loans and rate cuts, more people, especially in smaller towns and rural areas, are buying cars.
Rural sales jumped by a big 20.4%, way ahead of cities at 7.1%.
Still, dealers are keeping an eye on the Middle East crisis since rising fuel prices could slow things down.
Dealers recommend slowing May June shipments
Dealers say inventory levels are healthy right now (about a month's worth of cars in stock), but they suggest slowing shipments as demand usually dips during May and June.
Industrial LPG and jet fuel prices for foreign airlines have gone up, but regular fuel prices for Indian drivers have not changed yet.