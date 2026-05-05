India posts record April retail car sales over 4L units Auto May 05, 2026

India just set a record for April retail car sales: over 4 lakh cars sold in April 2026, up 12.2% from last year.

Thanks to easier loans and rate cuts, more people, especially in smaller towns and rural areas, are buying cars.

Rural sales jumped by a big 20.4%, way ahead of cities at 7.1%.

Still, dealers are keeping an eye on the Middle East crisis since rising fuel prices could slow things down.