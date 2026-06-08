India posts record May auto sales over 2.5 million vehicles

India passenger vehicles and 2-wheelers rise

Passenger vehicles saw a big boost (up more than 23% to more than 400,000 units) while two-wheelers set their own record with nearly 1.85 million sold (up 7.5%).

Electric scooters and bikes are catching on fast too: their share jumped to more than 9%.

Tractor and commercial vehicle sales also climbed.

Dealers say strong rural cash flow, wedding season shopping, continued affordability under the GST 2.0 framework and a stable financing environment kept things moving despite fuel prices and heatwaves.