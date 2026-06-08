India posts record May auto sales over 2.5 million vehicles
India just hit its highest-ever auto sales in May, with more than 2.5 million vehicles sold, a solid 9.55% jump from last year, according to FADA.
The surge came from booming demand for passenger vehicles and electric vehicles, plus steady rural buying.
Even though May is usually a slow month for car sales, this year saw record numbers across passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and tractors.
India passenger vehicles and 2-wheelers rise
Passenger vehicles saw a big boost (up more than 23% to more than 400,000 units) while two-wheelers set their own record with nearly 1.85 million sold (up 7.5%).
Electric scooters and bikes are catching on fast too: their share jumped to more than 9%.
Tractor and commercial vehicle sales also climbed.
Dealers say strong rural cash flow, wedding season shopping, continued affordability under the GST 2.0 framework and a stable financing environment kept things moving despite fuel prices and heatwaves.