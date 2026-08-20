India proposes 5-year extension for electric hydrogen CNG commercial vehicles
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India might soon let electric, hydrogen, and CNG commercial vehicles stay on the road five years longer.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has suggested this change to help out fleet operators, especially since buying electric trucks is still pretty expensive.
The draft rules give stakeholders 30 days to raise objections or suggestions.
Five-year digital national permit priced ₹82,500
The proposal doesn't just add years: it also makes getting national permits simpler.
Operators could get a five-year digital permit for ₹82,500 (no more yearly renewals), with the whole process moving online.
This aims to cut paperwork and speed up approvals for operators running vehicles across state lines.