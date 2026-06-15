India removes spectrum licensing for automotive radars, opens 5.9 GHz

ADAS adoption could rise in India

With these relaxed rules, global brands like Mercedes-Benz and BMW can offer their latest safety features in Indian models without hassle.

Homegrown companies like Tata Motors and Mahindra might roll out advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in more affordable cars over the next few years, not just luxury ones.

It's a step toward tackling India's serious road accident problem (over 177,000 deaths in 2024 alone) and could make safer tech more common on the roads in the next few years.