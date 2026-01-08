India rolls out unique ID for EV batteries
India has proposed a 21-digit "Battery Pack Aadhaar Number" (BPAN) for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, aiming to make tracking and checking battery health way easier.
Proposed on January 2, this move helps everyone—from manufacturers to owners—know exactly where a battery came from and how it's performing.
It also supports verifying if a battery is truly made in India under government incentive schemes.
How BPAN works and why it matters
BPAN applies to all EV and industrial batteries over 2kWh, giving each one its own digital fingerprint.
The system tracks who made the battery, what it's made of, and shares real-time health updates—making repairs and maintenance simpler.
Inspired by European standards but tailored for India's growing EV scene (over 2 million sold last year!), BPAN aims to keep things transparent without adding extra hassle for users or companies.