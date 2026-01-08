India rolls out unique ID for EV batteries

How BPAN works and why it matters

BPAN applies to all EV and industrial batteries over 2kWh, giving each one its own digital fingerprint.

The system tracks who made the battery, what it's made of, and shares real-time health updates—making repairs and maintenance simpler.

Inspired by European standards but tailored for India's growing EV scene (over 2 million sold last year!), BPAN aims to keep things transparent without adding extra hassle for users or companies.